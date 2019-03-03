COURTS

Columbiana COUNTY

NEW CASES

Discover Bank v. Jill Harmon, money.

Rebecca Twyford v. Jonathan Keyes et al, personal injury.

Dissolutions Asked

William Dyke, 5936 state Route 7, New Waterford, and Nicole Dyke, 46125 Carter Road, New Waterford.

William Soliday, 11034 Bower Road, Minerva, and Julie Soliday, 111 Glamorgan St., Alliance.

Eric Koren, 1213 St. Clair Ave., East Liverpool, and Kerry Koren, 888 Armstrong Lane, East Liverpool.

Katherine Williams, 28643 Hartley Road, Beloit, and Daniel Williams, 4688 Yates Road, Salem.

Kay Costea, 139 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, and Nicholas Costea, 415 Rockdale Ave., Boardman.

Divorces Asked

Brock Mullins, 49362 Hamilton Road, East Palestine, v. Sarah Mullins, 50490 N. Front St., Negley.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Sabbrinia Dunham v. Sherwood Dunham.

Jill Nolan v. John Nolan.

Juanita Bravis v. Dennis Bravis.

Melvin Blake v. Robyn Blake.

Jodi Lewand v. Daniel Lewand.

Docket

First Bank of Ohio v. Kevin Pearsall, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Dissolutions granted

Lauren S. Soini and Mark A. Soini.

Gregory Potts Jr. and Kimberly Potts.

Corbin M. Hartill and Kristee M. Hartill.

Rachael Duffey and Thomas Duffey Sr.

Divorces granted

Jill E. Crowe v. Scott T. Crowe.

Melanie O’Hare v. Kyle O’Hare.

Maria J. Klasic v. Michael Klasic.

Steven Ackley v. Vanessa Ackley.

Dorothy Martini v. Matthew Martini.

Kristen N. Cupan v. Raymond E. Horne.

Ashley M. Miner v. Robert A. Miner.

Domestic cases dismissed

Nicholas J. Hornbeck v. Amy M. Hornbeck, dismissed.

Jonathan C. Jackson v. Tonia R. Jackson, dismissed.

Cathy M. Cline v. John P. Cline Jr., dismissed.

Deborah G. Cash v. Ronald J. Cash Sr., dismissed.

Steven D. Lenz v. Angela L. Lenz, dismissed.

Stephanie L. Navarra v. Josh T. Navarra, dismissed.

Sherry A. Stowell v. Terrence L. Jeffries, dismissed.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Alexa G. Minniti, 27, of Hubbard, and Michael G. Tobey, 25, of same.

Renee M. Young, 42, of Girard, and Thomas A. Schmitt, 44, of same.

Krista R. Davis, 25, of Warren, and Devan L. Douce, 24, of same.

Lamont E. Davis Jr., 21, of Warren, and Melvisha A. Brantley, 22, of same.

Bradley W. Thompson, 24, of Girard, and Samantha L. Russell, 24, of same.

George Phillips III, 63, of Warren, and Patricia A. Campbell, 57, of same.

Erin M. Flaugher, 22, of Warren, and Quinten L. Poitra, 23, of Yale, Mich.

Jason W. Squibbs, 38, of Girard, and Kari A. Esposito, 32, of same.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. William F. Poole et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tulsiani Group of Companies Ltd., tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Albert R. Walters et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vera I. Harrison et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James B. Futty et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dennis C. Lawrence et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gabriele M. Strawn et al, tax foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Alisa L. Finley et al, foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Eldon L. Clute et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Nicole Baxter et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michele R. Cummins et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Betty A. Vucco et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jeffrey L. Badyna et al, foreclosure.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Fred G. Darich et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. 1680 North Park LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cheryl A. Stark et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David A. Brannan et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mark A. Ricer, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Sarah E. Barclay, other civil (2).

Midland Funding LLC v. Christian Ash, other civil.

Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast v. Ohio Machinery Co. et al, other civil.

University of Akron v. Adam G. Macaluso, other civil.

Richard Delboccio et al v. Ronald Orwig et al, other civil.

Lisa Lachowski v. Loren Damore et al, other civil.

Alice H. Welke v. PHL Variable Insurance Co., other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Donald R. Lemasters, other civil.

Becdel Controls Inc. v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc., other civil.

Scott A. Brown v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Shelby Balk, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Danille Golden, other civil.

Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Cheryl E. Nichols, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Ivy A. Houser, other civil.

Founders Insurance Co. v. Jamey L. Stamper et al, other civil.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Esther Anderson, other civil.

Brandy L. Walsh v. Connor Mason et al, other torts.

Reagan H. Rosenberger et al v. Nationwide Insurance et al, other torts.

Dale A. Sarvey v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Robert Booth v. Thomas M. Elder III et al, other torts.

Van D. Nelson et al v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Rolling Hills Food Beverage & Merchandise LLC et al v. David P. Davies Jr. et al, other torts.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tracy D. Peterson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

New York Mortgage Funding LLC v. Denise J. Majors et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Dominic D. Romeo et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Sherry L. Mills et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Timothy G. Spencer et al, foreclosure.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Kandis D. Wildesuhar, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cara Gregory, default.

Roselyn C. Ragozine et al v. St. Joseph Health Center et al, dismissed.

Brent Williams et al v. Deborah E. Butler et al, dismissed.

George K. Theophanous v. General Motors LLC et al, dismissed.

Carla M. Logan v. Safiya Floyd, dismissed.

Loretta R. Ryan v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Cach LLC v. Charles Marsh, dismissed.

State Line Plumbing & Heating Inc. v. K & M Contracting of Ohio Inc. et al, dismissed.

Chris Saloom v. Deanna Davis, dismissed.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brian S. Cutchall, dismissed.

State of Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation v. Waltons Contracting LLC, dismissed.

Anita Scott v. Shepherd of the Valley et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Duane W. Schmidt et al, dismissed.

David F. Campbell v. Edward A. Campbell, other civil.

State v. Rahan Jenkins, sentenced.

State v. Amadi D. Morris, sentenced (2).

State v. Chester D. Adams, sentenced.

State v. Rashadd L. McElroy, sentenced.

State v. Erin R. Barrickman, sentenced.

State v. Quintus L. Sellers, sentenced.

State v. Jerome Prieto, sentenced.

State v. Steven H. Raines, sentenced.

State v. Dion L. Rivers, sentenced.

Dayne Thomas v. Mercy Health et al, other torts.

Orlando Saffold et al v. Tyler J. Harris et al, other torts.

Lustean Davis et al v. Eric Kenney, other torts.

Mary E. Garman v. Thomas D. Wimer et al, other torts.

Mia M. Cooper v. Victoria’s Secret Stores LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Mia M. Cooper v. Victoria’s Secret Store Brand Management Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

David S. Twyford v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Richard N. Hartman v. RTI International Metals Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Veronica Castle v. LTV Steel Corp. et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Waltons Contracting LLC, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Capiranos Pizza & Catering LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Desert Oasis Anesthesiology LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. John T. Beard, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michelle Beauchene, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Donald R. Bernard et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Chanin L. Blair, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Carla L. Bowman Veri, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bruce Brazzon, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jeffrey J. Caldwell, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Capes Performance Center Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Champion Molded Plastics Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. David Copenhaver, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. D.J. Crane Service Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Catherine Culver, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Dave’s Coins, Stamps & Collectibles Inc., money.