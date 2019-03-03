City man faces rape, sexual battery charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Charles Prunier, 38, of Youngstown, is in Mahoning County jail on charges of rape and sexual battery after U.S. Marshals arrested him Friday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Prunier was the subject of a county grand jury secret indictment earlier this week. It charged him with seven counts each of rape and sexual battery. His court date was unknown as of press time Saturday.

Improvements planned on, near Elm Road NE

WARREN

The Trumbull County engineer, Howland Township and the city of Warren are proposing new sidewalks, curb ramps and drive approaches on Genesee Avenue, Nocturne Street and Tiffany Drive near Elm Road Northeast, as well as the installation of two signalized crosswalks at the intersection of Genesee and Elm.

The program is scheduled for construction in the fall of this year, and is projected to be completed within one construction season.

Traffic will be maintained along Genesee during construction. Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties, businesses and intersecting streets for the duration of the project.

To ensure the decision-making process is comprehensive, the engineer’s office is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the proposed project, and information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project.

Any questions, concerns or comments should be directed to Gary W. Shaffer at the engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road, Warren, OH 44483, or call 330-675-2640, by March 29.

Cemetery cleanup set

EAST PALESTINE

All flowers and decorations at Glenview Cemetery must be removed by March 15 or they will be discarded. Spring and summer decorations may be put on the graves beginning April 1. For information, call 330-426-4367, ext. 19.

Husted representatives set Howland office hours

HOWLAND

Representatives for Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will have office hours from 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 27 at the Howland library, 9095 E. Market St. The representatives are available to talk about programs under the lieutenant governor’s authority, including the Common Sense Initiative, the Office of Workforce Transformation and InnovateOhio.