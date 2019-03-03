Agenda Monday


March 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown Village Council, caucus, 6 p.m.; council meeting to follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.SClBSpringfield Township trustees, special meetings, grievance hearing, 10 a.m.; budget meeting, 4:30 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000