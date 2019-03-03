Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown Village Council, caucus, 6 p.m.; council meeting to follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.SClBSpringfield Township trustees, special meetings, grievance hearing, 10 a.m.; budget meeting, 4:30 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

