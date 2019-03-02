YSU men end regular season with loss 89-80
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University men's basketball team ended the regular season on a losing note, falling to Cleveland State University 89-80 at Beeghly Center today.
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University men's basketball team ended the regular season on a losing note, falling to Cleveland State University 89-80 at Beeghly Center today.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.