YSU men end regular season with loss 89-80


March 2, 2019 at 8:42p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University men's basketball team ended the regular season on a losing note, falling to Cleveland State University 89-80 at Beeghly Center today.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000