Valley St. Patrick's Day parade steps off next Sunday

BOARDMAN — Daylight saving time will push back sunsets starting next Sunday, but signs of spring will likely end there for the 41st annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



The forecast predicts wet weather, with a high of 41 degrees.

The parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m. March 10, spans 1.5 miles from McClurg Road to Southwoods Avenue north along Market Street.

The theme of this year’s event is “A Celebration of Irish Music.”

