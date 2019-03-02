The Valley is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow Sunday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Expect 2 to 4 inches of snow to fall Sunday in the Mahoning Valley.

There’s a slight chance of snow today though no accumulation is expected with a high near 40 degrees, said Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, starting about noon, the snow will start to fall, she said.

The weather service is forecasting about 1 to 2 inches to fall during the day and another inch or two overnight.

There’s the possibility of another inch or two of snow if the low pressure shifts north, but she said it doesn’t look like that will happen.

The high Sunday is expected to be about 32 degrees with a low near 16.

It will be unseasonably cold heading into the workweek with a high of 24 degrees Monday and a low at night around 9.

On Tuesday, the high is expected to reach 20 degrees with a chance of snow showers and a low about 9 degrees.

There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high near 22 degrees and a low near 12 degrees.