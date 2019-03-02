Trumbull Engineer’s office seeks comments on Genesee Avenue sidewalks project

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, Howland Township and city of Warren expect to carry out sidewalk and other improvements in the area of Genesee Avenue near Elm Road this fall.

It includes installation of 2,428 feet of new sidewalks, curb ramps and drive approaches on Genesee, Nocturne Street and Tiffany Drive near Elm Road.

The project also includes installation of two crosswalks with traffic signals on Genesee at Elm Road.

Traffic will be maintained along Genesee during construction of the $221,728 project, the county engineer’s office says.

Access to all adjacent properties, businesses and side streets also will be maintained.

County Engineer Randy Smith is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the project.

Environmental impacts include archaeological, architectural and ecological resources and general location of the project.

Also sought is information about cultural resources in the area of the project, such as prehistoric and historic archeological sites, historic bridges, historic buildings and landmarks.

Comments should be directed to Gary Shaffer at The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, 650 North River Road, Warren, OH 44483.