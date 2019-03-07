Southwest lawsuit


March 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

DALLAS

Southwest is suing its mechanics’ union over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown that is grounding planes and disrupting flights.

It’s Southwest’s second lawsuit in three years against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and the result of raw feelings on both sides after more than six years of fruitless contract negotiations.

The airline filed the lawsuit late Thursday in federal district court in Dallas.

Southwest charges some workers are pulling planes out of service for minor mechanical items to gain leverage in contract talks.

Union representatives didn’t comment immediately. They have said supervisors at Southwest pressure mechanics to approve planes for flight, which they say is a safety hazard.

Federal law prohibits airline employees from striking or being locked out unless a federal mediation board declares an impasse in negotiations, which has not happened in this dispute.

Associated Press

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000