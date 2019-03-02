Plan unveiled for new sidewalks in Warren neighborhood

WARREN — The Trumbull County engineer, Howland Township and the city of Warren are proposing new sidewalks, curb ramps and drive approaches on Genesee Avenue, Nocturne Street and Tiffany Drive near Elm Road, as well as the installation of two signalized crosswalks at the intersection of Genesee and Elm.

The program is scheduled for construction in the fall of this year, and is projected to be completed within one construction season. Traffic will be maintained along Genesee during construction. Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties, businesses and intersecting streets for the duration of the project.

To ensure the decision-making process is comprehensive, the engineer’s office is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the proposed project, and information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project.

Any questions, concerns or comments should be directed to Gary W. Shaffer at the engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road, Warren, OH 44483, or call 330-675-2640, by March 29.