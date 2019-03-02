Pistons punish Love-less Cavs 129-93

CLEVELAND (AP) — Due to an arena-wide computer glitch, there were still several seconds remaining on the scoreboard clock when the officials signaled the game was over.

The Pistons ended it much earlier.

Luke Kennard scored 26 points, Reggie Jackson added 24 and Detroit made sure it didn't have a letdown against a depleted Cleveland team as the Pistons built a 33-point lead in the first half and rolled to a 129-93 win today over the Cavaliers, who were without star forward Kevin Love.

After coach Dwane Casey said he wanted his group to play "as a desperate team" while pushing toward the playoffs, Detroit came out flying.

The Pistons, who entered holding the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference, scored 42 in the first quarter while taking a 71-38 halftime lead. The score could have been more lopsided, but the officials convened at halftime and took away a basket by Detroit. It may have been Cleveland's best defensive stop of the night.

"We put together a really solid game, offensively, defensively," said Blake Griffin, who had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes. "The ball was moving. We played the right brand of basketball. I know I keep saying that, but we've been on a much better streak regardless of wins or losses."

Andre Drummond had 13 points and 10 rebounds and got some extra rest for the Pistons, who play at Toronto on Sunday.