No. 14 Purdue beats Ohio State, grabs solo lead of Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 25 points and No. 14 Purdue beat Ohio State 86-51 today to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Matt Haarms had 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (22-7, 15-3). It was the final home game for senior starters Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert, who each scored eight points.

Edwards made 9 of 16 shots and scored 19 of his points in the first half.

Jaedon LeDee led Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) with 16 points. Justin Ahrens was scoreless after netting 29 points in his previous game.

Purdue sank 55.9 percent of its shots. The Buckeyes hit just 33.3 percent. The Boilermakers also made 11 3-pointers compared to two for Ohio State.

The Boilermakers engineered a 16-2 run, including 11 straight points, to lead 32-13 during the first half.