Mich. man admits threatening call to Sen. Booker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call last October to presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
In a news release, the FBI says that 52-year-old Rick Simmons of Kentwood entered his plea this week in federal court in which he admitted to leaving a profane voice mail message at Booker's Camden, N.J. office that included a threat to put a gun into Booker's face.
When Simmons returns to court on June 5 for sentencing he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Booker officially announced last month he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.