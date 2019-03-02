Man charged in arson

YOUNGSTOWN

A 56-year-old Youngstown man faces a charge of aggravated arson after police alleged he intentionally set his house on fire.

Police said they were called to 124 Benita Ave. about 6:45 p.m. Thursday for a fight and an arson. When police officers and firefighters arrived at the home, they were told by a witness that James Beverly, who lived at the house, had intentionally set the fire.

The witness said she and Beverly got into an argument, Beverly started breaking things in the house and then poured gasoline in the living room and set it on fire, according to a police report.

There were no injuries. The house was destroyed.

Arrested in robbery case

AUSTINTOWN

Struthers police Thursday arrested the man accused of holding up the Country Fair convenience store along North Canfield Niles Road on Jan. 22.

Brandon C. Gaetano, 22, of Afton Avenue, Boardman, is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony count of aggravated robbery.

Gaetano was dressed in dark clothing, gloves and a white bandana over his face when he pointed a handgun toward clerks and made off on-foot with $350, according to a township police report.

Township police were unable to locate Gaetano that night, but later issued a warrant for him, after reviewing surveillance footage from neighboring businesses. Struthers police caught up with him Thursday.

Gaetano is set for arraignment Monday at the county area court in Austintown.

Accused of bomb threat

CANFIELD

The teen accused of calling in a phony bomb threat to the Mahoning County Technical and Career Center on Wednesday is in the Mahoning County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Anthony J. Kaczmark, 18, of Orchard Court Southeast, Warren, faces a single felony count of making false alarms, according to Mahoning County court records.

After Kaczmark’s arrest Thursday, police said the teen threatened gun violence and suggested the presence of a bomb inside a backpack.

Kaczmark is also ordered to have no contact with the school.

Kaczmark is set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in the county area court in Canfield.

Loaded gun in car

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who was pulled over about 8:10 p.m. Thursday on Belmont Avenue for driving with no headlights was arraigned Friday in municipal court on a gun charge after reports said a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in her vehicle.

Ebony Robinson, 32, is in the Mahoning County jail after her arraignment on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said police searched her car because it smelled heavily of marijuana. Police found the gun in the passenger’s side after a male passenger got out of the car. Robinson told police the gun was hers. Police also found over $1,500 inside the car.

The male in the car was initially charged and booked into the jail but Robinson was charged later and the male was released, according to jail records.

Domestic-violence case

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Side man faces charges of assault and resisting arrest after reports said he beat his live-in girlfriend after she came home from work and then tried to force her to stop talking to police.

John Houser, 34, of Salt Springs Road, is in the Mahoning County jail after police arrested him about 4:20 p.m. Thursday after they responded to a report of a fight at his home.

Houser’s girlfriend tried to talk to police through a back door, and Houser told her not to talk to officers, but police managed to separate them and take the woman outside, reports said.

Reports said Houser came outside and tried to take the woman back inside. The woman said Houser accused her of cheating on him and said he would kill her when she came home from work.

When she got home, she told police he threw her against a wall, punched her and choked her. She texted a friend to call the police, which she did, reports said.

When officers took Houser into custody, he tried to run away before he was taken to the ground, reports said.

Gun stolen in assault

YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police he was jumped by three other men just before 1 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 3600 block of Sheridan Road on the South Side, and they took a 9 mm pistol he had in his waistband.

The victim told police the three men saw the gun and started beating him before taking it and running away.

The victim had several scratches on his face, reports said.

Family Dollar robbed

WARREN

The Family Dollar, 2186 Parkman Road, was robbed at knife-point at 8:55 p.m. Thursday night.

The robber was a male wearing black pants, a red-hooded sweatshirt and black bandana covering his face. A canine was used in an attempt to track the male, but he was not found.

Proactive flu protection

Four school districts in the Youngstown area are enhancing their flu-prevention efforts to better protect students, parents, caregivers, teachers and school staff from harmful bacteria this season.

Of the more than 14,000 school districts across the United States, Mathews, Campbell, Hermitage and Brookfield schools are among a progressive group of 625 schools to have received a Cordless Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer as part of the Victory Innovations “Keep Kids Healthy” initiative.

By using the Victory Innovations sprayer, provided by Rhiel Supply, these schools are able to implement proactive flu protection for its students and faculty with cutting-edge technology that delivers fast, efficient application of disinfectant, reducing the risk of cross-contamination, according to a news release.

Dog abuse investigated

YOUNGSTOWN

Animal Charity is seeking the owners of three starving dogs that were rescued Thursday from a house on Kenmore Avenue on the South Side.

Mary Louk, Animal Charity board president, said one of the dogs got loose from the house and was picked up by a Mahoning County dog warden.

The underweight dog had tags, so humane agents went to the location listed on the tag and found the other two dogs. One of them collapsed when agents came to the house.

Louk said they are unsure of who the owners are.

Two of the dogs are gray female pitbull terriers, and one is a brown and white male pitbull terrier.

If you have information, call Louk at 330-788-1064.

Fundraising dinner

POLAND

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Mikalyn Dado will take place at noon Sunday at Drake’s Landing Banquet Center, 2177 W. Western Reserve Road.

Mikalyn, the daughter of Boardman police officer Mike Dado, was recently diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain characterized by head enlargement in children.

A ticket includes a spaghetti dinner, salad, roll and nonalcoholic beverages. Tickets for adults cost $15, and tickets for children cost $10. The event will feature basket raffles and a silent auction.

Elections board to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Board of Elections will have a special reorganization meeting at 9 a.m. today in the meeting room, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

Trustees to meet

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Township trustees will have a special board meeting at 10 a.m. today to discuss personnel at 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Foundation offers scholarship opportunity

hubbard

Richard T. Naples Sr. Education Foundation Inc. is offering scholarships of $500 and $800 to current high school and college students who reside in Trumbull, Mahoning and Stark counties.

The deadline for application is March 31. The application can be found online at www.wfboom.com.

High school students can also obtain a copy of the application from their guidance counselors.

For information, call 330-534-5145 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.