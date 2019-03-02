MAHONING COURTS

COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSES

Michael L. Hudzik, 29, of 791 Glenbrook Road, Boardman, and Courtney N. Conklin, 21, of 775 E. Wood St., Lowellville.

Michael S. Paparodis, 40, of 8237 Burgess Lake Drive, Poland, and Nicole E. Jones, 37, of same.

Brent L. Centofanti, 41, of 8943 Knauf Road, Canfield, and Erin L. Randall, 38, of same.

Avaunt D. Thigpen, 18, of 324 Rutledge Drive, Youngstown, and Domonique L. Patterson, 21, of 3014 Green Acres Drive, Apartment 1, Youngstown.

John C. Kline, 43, 766 Carlisle Road, Pulaski, Pa., and Lori L. Logan, 43, of 250 Elm Court, Struthers.

Sean Pierce, 46, of 4271 Middletown Road E, New Middletown, and Sydney Reid, 32, of same.

DOCKET

Keybank National Assoc. v. Alan E. Drennen et al, dismissed.

Francisco A. Mateo MD Inc. et al v. Nicholas G. Proia MD et al, order of magistrate.

Dominic R. Polito v. William S. Demchak, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Danny L. Bortmas et al, foreclosure.

Coryn Wilson et al v. John D. Moran et al, settled.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Margaro Rodriguez Jr. et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Jesse Mahone v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Pamela Lewis Carpenter v. Omni Manor Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Village Network et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank NA v. Marjorie A. Olson, order of magistrate.

Benny Sims v. Steward Northside Medical Center et al, dismissed.

Robneisha Jones v. Carlos Montalvo et al, dismissed.

Antonio Frasca v. Eloise Konsol et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Tammy Rogenski et al, order of magistrate.

Michael L. Murphy et al v. Pine Run Construction Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Arthur Simcox v. Danielle Heiden et al, order of magistrate.

Midfirst Bank v. Jeffrey W. Smith et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Michelle D. Vines et al v. Lakeysha Collins, dismissed.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, order of magistrate.

James R. Sheppard v. Meridian Healthcare et al, order of magistrate.

Rania A. Khatib v. Brenda Richardson et al, settled.

Pingora Loan Servicing LLC v. Andrew J. Kielbasa et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

George E. Argeras v. Jennifer M. Blanchard et al, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry R. Manganaro, order of magistrate.

Cathy J. Tolle v. Dino Dinon et al, settled.

Marcus T. Rutledge Sr. v. Brianna N. Gluckner, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sandra Y. Penny et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William L. Sullivan et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Edward Fire et al, order of magistrate.

Facility Products and Services LLC v. Fawn Plaza LLC, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Heirs of Betty Mastell et al, foreclosure.

Sirna and Sons Inc. v. Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille and Pub et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Arthur Simcox v. Danielle Heiden et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Clara M. Krutil et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward Collins et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ruby Adams et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald Jones et al, foreclosure.

Lynn Leetch v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert Powell, foreclosure.

Carolyn D. Gillespie et al, Tammy M. Daughtery, order of magistrate.

Franklin Palmer v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Erica Rivers et al v. Minnie Balough, order of magistrate.

State v. Joseph H. Hakala, sentenced.

State v. Kellie Coffer, sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Rivers, sentenced (2).

State v. Omandre Randall, sentenced (2).

State v. Anthony L. Patterson, sentenced (3).

State v. Jonathan Cosgray, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Unique Hopkins, pleads guilty.

State v. Wally Moxley, pleads guilty.

State v. Rebecca S. Brodenski, sentenced.

State v. Michael Pavlik, dismissed.

State v. Shannon Kelley, pleads guilty.