Head-on collision kills 3 in central Ohio

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a head-on collision between a minivan and a pickup truck on a state route in central Ohio has killed three people and injured two others in a car struck after the crash.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash about 6 p.m. Friday killed 19-year-old Eric Snyder, the minivan driver, and his mother, 50-year-old Kelly Snyder, both of London, and the pickup truck driver, 41-year-old Clayton Stump, of Lakeview.

It’s unclear why the crash occurred. The minivan and pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on state Route 117 near Huntsville.

The sheriff’s report says the crash remains under investigation.

A 28-year-old man driving a car behind the pickup was flown to a Lima hospital. A 33-year-old male passenger is hospitalized in Columbus.