Harvest for Hunger kickoff is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, will host the 28th annual Harvest for Hunger kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

