GM Lordstown closing next week

LORDSTOWN — General Motors’ employee-discount program is called “Family First.” Its holiday ad campaign featured smiling middle-class moms and dads and kids in colorful winter outerwear standing next to GM products and beckoning the public to “join the family.” And the Drive-It Home Campaign, championed by the village of Lordstown, the United Auto Workers Local 1112 and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, frequently argued to GM they were happy members of the family, and wanted to remain.

So it’s not hyperbole to describe the Nov. 26 announcement that GM is closing five North American plants, including the Lordstown Assembly Complex, as a terminal diagnosis, and the plant’s idling next week as its death rattle.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com