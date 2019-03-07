End of Rainbow
BOARDMAN
Rainbow Shops in Southern Park Mall will be closed by next Friday. A store official said Friday there isn’t room in the mall for the clothing store, and she doesn’t know what will become of the employees.
Brian Gabbert, Southern Park Mall general manager, said: “It provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to Southern Park Mall.”
