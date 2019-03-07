End of Rainbow


March 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

BOARDMAN

Rainbow Shops in Southern Park Mall will be closed by next Friday. A store official said Friday there isn’t room in the mall for the clothing store, and she doesn’t know what will become of the employees.

Brian Gabbert, Southern Park Mall general manager, said: “It provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to Southern Park Mall.”

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000