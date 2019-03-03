El’Hatton scholar is named

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The winner of the inaugural Acorn Project David J. El’Hatton Jr. Memorial Scholarship is Alex Sanders of Canfield High School.

Alex was involved in speech and debate, theater, marching band and chamber ensemble, and is president of the board of directors of the Acorn Project, which is part of the Oakland Center for the Arts.

Alex was the assistant director of the Oakland’s Kids First Initiative’s production of “Annie” and directed its productions of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” and “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley.” He has also played the title role in “Aladdin” and appeared in several other Kids First productions.

The Oakland will have an Acorn Project spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 23 at Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Ave., Boardman. The cost is $10 ($5 for children 12 and under). Diners can upgrade to a chicken parmigiana dinner for an additional $5.

The March 23 dinner will also include a silent auction and a 5050 raffle. Actors and directors from the Oakland will provide entertainment throughout the day.

To purchase a ticket in advance, or to donate items to the silent auction, go to oaklandcenter.info, call 330-406-0606 or email oaklandcenter@gmail.com.

The Acorn Project David J. El’Hatton scholarship is named for the late El’Hatton, who died in October. It immerses high-school-age students in all aspects of theater with the help of professional mentors.

El’Hatton, who died in October at age 47, was a pillar of community theater in the Mahoning Valley. He was among the region’s finest and most experienced actors and directors, and was involved in creating the Acorn Project.

His mother, Mary El’Hatton, will be involved in naming future Acorn Project scholarship winners.