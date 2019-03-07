WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer spending tumbled 0.5 percent in December, the biggest decline in nine years. Meanwhile, incomes rose sharply, but edged down in January.

The Commerce Department says the spending drop followed sizable gains of 0.7 percent in October and 0.6 percent in November. December’s result means spending for the quarter slowed significantly. Gross domestic product decelerated to a growth rate of 2.6 percent after a 3.4 percent gain in the third quarter.

Incomes jumped 1 percent in December, but slipped 0.1 percent in January. The government did not release spending data for January due to delays from the shutdown.