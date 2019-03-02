BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Hunt Value contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., won a $50,092 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for single-plunge valves.

End of Rainbow

BOARDMAN

Rainbow Shops in Southern Park Mall will be closed by next Friday. A store official said Friday there isn’t room in the mall for the clothing store, and she doesn’t know what will become of the employees.

Brian Gabbert, Southern Park Mall general manager, said: “It provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to Southern Park Mall.”

Consumer spending

WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer spending tumbled 0.5 percent in December, the biggest decline in nine years. Meanwhile, incomes rose sharply, but edged down in January.

The Commerce Department says the spending drop followed sizable gains of 0.7 percent in October and 0.6 percent in November. December’s result means spending for the quarter slowed significantly. Gross domestic product decelerated to a growth rate of 2.6 percent after a 3.4 percent gain in the third quarter.

Incomes jumped 1 percent in December, but slipped 0.1 percent in January. The government did not release spending data for January due to delays from the shutdown.

Southwest lawsuit

DALLAS

Southwest is suing its mechanics’ union over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown that is grounding planes and disrupting flights.

It’s Southwest’s second lawsuit in three years against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and the result of raw feelings on both sides after more than six years of fruitless contract negotiations.

The airline filed the lawsuit late Thursday in federal district court in Dallas.

Southwest charges some workers are pulling planes out of service for minor mechanical items to gain leverage in contract talks.

Union representatives didn’t comment immediately. They have said supervisors at Southwest pressure mechanics to approve planes for flight, which they say is a safety hazard.

Federal law prohibits airline employees from striking or being locked out unless a federal mediation board declares an impasse in negotiations, which has not happened in this dispute.

Associated Press

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.660.16

Aqua America, .20 36.000.06

Avalon Holdings,2.750.23

Chemical Bank, .2846.280.45

Comm. Health Sys, .214.990.04

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.001.25

Farmers Nat., .0714.890.17

First Energy, .36 40.900.15

Fifth/Third, .1627.57‚àí0.01

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00

FNB Corp., .1212.280.04

General Motors, .3839.530.05

General Electric, .1210.27‚àí0.12

Huntington Bank, .11 14.40‚àí0.01

JP Morgan Chase, .56104.430.07

Key Corp, .1117.51‚àí0.15

Macy’s, .38 24.49‚àí0.30

Parker Hannifin, .76176.05‚àí0.11

PNC, .75126.620.60

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88175.57‚àí5.59

Stoneridge 30.090.52

United Comm. Fin., .0610.050.03

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.