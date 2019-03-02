Anger over deep details of Calif. man killed by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Several dozen people demonstrated outside a Sacramento Police Department station after prosecutors declined to file charges against two officers who shot and killed an unarmed black man.

The peaceful protest this afternoon was organized by Black Live Matter's Sacramento chapter. The group's leader, Tanya Faison, says she was disappointed and disgusted by the Sacramento County district attorney's news conference announcing the decision.

Faison criticized Anne Marie Schubert for sharing cellphone evidence of a domestic dispute between Stephon Clark and the mother of his children and for telling reporters Clark had contemplated suicide.

Faison says the information isn't relevant to the investigation into whether the officers' actions were justified.