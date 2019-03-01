Youngstown woman faces gun, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who was pulled over about 8:10 p.m. Thursday on Belmont Avenue for driving with no headlights was arraigned today in municipal court on a gun charge after reports said a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in her vehicle.

Ebony Robinson, 32, is in the Mahoning County jail after her arraignment on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said police searched her car because it smelled heavily of marijuana. Police found the gun in the passenger’s side after a male passenger got out of the car. Robinson told police the gun was hers. Police also found over $1,500 inside the car.

The male in the car was initially charged and booked into the jail but Robinson was charged later and the male was released, according to jail records.