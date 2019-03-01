Youngstown man indicted by feds for drug dealing

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested by city police in November after serving a search warrant investigating drug activity had a five-count federal indictment unveiled against him today.

Chad Little, 33, was indicted on charges of maintaining a drug premises, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from a Nov. 8 raid at his East Philadelphia Avenue home. Officers found 60 grams of fentanyl, 250 grams of suspected heroin, 17 suboxone strips, 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $1,714 cash and a loaded revolver. At the time, police said the amount of drugs found was between $60,000 and $70,000.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Northern District Court Judge Solomon Oliver.