Youngstown man charged with setting his house aflame

YOUNGSTOWN — A 56-year-old Youngstown man faces a charge of aggravated arson after police alleged he intentionally set his North Side house on fire.

Police said they were called to 124 Benita Ave. about 6:45 p.m. Thursday for a fight and an arson. When police officers and firefighters arrived at the home, they were told by a witness that James Beverly, who lived at the house, had intentionally set the fire.

The witness said she and Beverly got into an argument, Beverly started breaking things in the house and then poured gasoline in the living room and set it on fire, according to a police report.

There were no injuries. The house was destroyed.