Youngstown officials eliminate projected general-fund deficit

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City administration officials are proposing a balanced general-fund budget – down to the penny.

Kyle Miasek, the interim finance director, outlined the recommendations Thursday to city council that eliminates the remaining $433,000 shortfall in the general fund.

When Miasek met with council Jan. 23, the deficit in the estimated $33 million general fund was reduced from $2.2 million to $1.41 million, and was cut to $433,000 at a Feb. 7 meeting.

The $433,000 recommended to be reduced by Miasek include:

$350,000 in savings the city won’t have to spend on the city’s share of road projects including on Fifth and Belmont avenues and downtown areas because that money will instead come from a $10.85 million federal grant obtained for that work.

$66,500 in budget reductions for operating services including payroll reductions, office equipment and supplies, and professional services.

$16,500 in surplus from 2018 not spent by the downtown events budget.

“As a result of the three changes we were able to eliminate the deficit,” Miasek said.

It doesn’t leave any wiggle room for now as the proposal has no surplus for 2019.

“We’ve got a balanced budget,” Miasek said.

Council will meet March 11 to go over the proposed budget and then vote March 20 to approve it.

Council has to adopt a 2019 budget by March 31.

Miasek said the administration is working to make long-term reductions so the city doesn’t continue to have budgetary problems.

“We hope to make deeper cuts to have balanced budgets so we don’t have to come here year after year to make cuts,” he said. “We don’t want to be in hot water again.”