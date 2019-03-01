Supporting GM Lordstown workers
The Vindicator will publish events and other efforts to support workers who will lose their jobs when the General Motors assembly complex in Lordstown is closed March 8.
Send the times, days and locations to The Vindicator by email at news@vindy.com, by regular mail P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501, or by fax to 330-747-6712. The deadline is March 6.
