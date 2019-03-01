A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Hubbard:

GIRARD

Feb. 21

Possible burglary: Police were told about a possible break-in at an apartment in the 40 block of West Liberty Street, where they reportedly found a door that had been secured was broken and torn from its frame.

Theft: A Church Hill Road woman alleged her boyfriend stole her son’s $320 Xbox game console.

Feb. 22

Aggravated menacing: A 17-year-old boy told police that a man at a residence in the 900 block of North State Street was threatening to stab people with a knife inside before they found the man in a vehicle and ordered him out at gunpoint. A search revealed he had a small pair of scissors on a key chain, a report indicated.

Harassment: A woman said her former boyfriend has made nonstop, unwanted calls to her, and that he has continually driven past her North Highland Avenue residence.

Drugs: After pulling him over near Morris Avenue, police cited Dasean Miller, 24, of Cornell Street, Youngstown, on a drug-abuse charge after alleging Miller had a bag containing 2 grams of suspected marijuana in his sweater pocket.

Feb. 23

Trespassing: A suspicious man reportedly was seen walking through a backyard and peering in a vehicle in the 200 block of Church Hill Road before being confronted.

Feb. 24

Arrest: Campbell police handed Raymond J. Rivera to Girard authorities. Rivera, 37, of Wilmette Lane, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant charging forgery and misuse of a credit card.

Arrests: An officer reported having witnessed an altercation with a group of people in the 20 block of South State Street before authorities filed disorderly conduct charges against Lauren M. Tillery, 28, of Salt Springs Road, McDonald, and Lorie L. Pope, 51, of Hancock Street, Girard. Each alleged having been punched in the face by the other, and the father of one of the combatants sustained a knee injury while trying to break up the fight, a report showed.

Feb. 25

Drugs: A traffic stop on South State Street resulted in a citation charging Courtney Wasko, 31, of Forsythe Avenue, Girard, with having a device commonly used to grind marijuana and an unlit cigar with fresh suspected marijuana.

Summons: Jaleel Wilkins, no information given, faced a drug-abuse charge when, police alleged, multiple pieces of suspected marijuana were found during a traffic stop on South State Street.

Feb. 26

Arrest: Authorities answered a call about a man walking near East Kline and State streets who appeared to be intoxicated before charging Javier Gonzalez of East Broadway Avenue, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Gonzalez, 33, was uncooperative during officers’ encounter with him, a report said.

Feb. 27

Arrest: Niles police handed to

Girard authorities Adam C. Dowe, 32, of North Road, Niles. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

HUBBARD

Feb. 22

Arrest: Liberty police handed William J. Howe II to Hubbard authorities. Howe, of Eighth Street, Struthers, was wanted on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in court on a probation-violation charge.

Feb. 25

Theft of services: Someone without permission reportedly has been dumping garbage in a rear trash bin that belongs to Hubbard Coal & Supply, 828 N. Main St.

Domestic violence: Brenden J. Matricardi of Elmwood Drive, Hubbard, was charged with the crime after his brother alleged that during an argument related to the family dog, Matricardi, 19, sent the accuser a text message threatening to cut him with a knife.