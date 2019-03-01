UPDATE | Pedestrian killed in Bazetta Township
BAZETTA — Eastbound traffic on state Route 5 just west of Perkins Jones Road is experiencing delays this morning because of a fatal pedestrian accident.
Traffic is backed up and moving slowly through the area. It is reduced to one lane with emergency vehicles blocking the passing lane.
A semi tractor trailer is on the side of the road in that area while a police re-constructionist is working at the scene.
The truck was apparently involved in the 6:22 a.m. accident.
The Ohio state highway patrol, which is investigating, said this morning it had no information to provide.
The Trumbull County 911 center provided information that the crash was a fatality, but no one has been able to provide information on the victim.
