Valley’s state legislators land on several committees

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

COLUMBUS

State legislators representing the Mahoning Valley are seated on various committees with several of them serving as vice chairman and others as ranking Democrats.

The only chairmanship among the Valley’s delegation belongs to state Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren, D-64th, who is co-chairman of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on Energy Generation. Democrats are the minority in the House – as well as the Senate – but there are three House subcommittees that have co-chairmen, one from each political party.

In the Ohio House, state Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, serving his first term, was appointed vice chairman of the House Health Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development, and Criminal Justice Committees.

He works as compliance analyst for Youth Intensive Services, a Youngstown agency that provides mental and behavioral health, and addiction services. He’s also a former criminal justice officer at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

“I specifically asked to be on all three, particularly health because of my background,” Manning said. “I hope to have a positive impact. In the past, it’s been unusual for a freshman to get a leadership position. They’ve done more of it than usual this time around.”

When asked about vaccinations for children, Manning said he’s been “lobbied hard” by both sides. Manning said his children are vaccinated and he believes vaccinations beneficial, but also is a “firm believer in letting parents have a decision” on whether their children receive them without the interference of government.

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, serving her third term, is the ranking Democrat on the Commerce and Labor Committee, and a member of Health, and Transportation and Public Safety Committees.

“I am pleased with these committees because they all deal with issues that are among my primary concerns: protecting the rights of women and working families, enhancing our state’s infrastructure, providing the resources the Valley needs to attract new businesses and jobs, and ensuring that my constituents and all Ohioans have access to high quality, affordable health care,” she said.

State Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63rd, is the ranking Democrat on the Public Utilities Committee, and a member of the Insurance, and the Energy and Natural Resources Committees, and the latter’s Subcommittee on Energy Generation. He’s in his second term.

O’Brien, serving his third term, is co-chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy Generation as well as a member of Energy and Natural Resources, and Finance Committees, and the Finance Subcommittee on Agriculture, Development and Natural Resources.

State Rep. Tim Ginter of Salem, R-5th, is vice chairman of the State and Local Government Committee. Ginter, serving his third term, is also a member of the Aging and Long-Term Care, and Health Committees.

In the Ohio Senate, state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, is vice chairman of the Finance-General Government and Agency Review Subcommittee, and is a member of the Energy and Public Utilities; Local Government, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs; and Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committees.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that the bills that come before these committees are properly vetted and will improve the live of all Ohioans,” said Rulli, serving his first term.

State Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, is the ranking Democrat on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee as well as a member of the Energy and Public Utilities, Finance, Judiciary, and Rules and Reference Committees and a member of the Finance-General Government and Agency Review Subcommittee.

“I come from a district that has both Lake Erie shoreline and shale [plates] that contain large natural gas deposits so it was particularly important for me to sit on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee,” said O’Brien, serving his first term in the Senate.