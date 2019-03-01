NWS: Expect a snowy Sunday, 2-3 inches forecast

YOUNGSTOWN — Expect 2 to 3 inches of snow to fall Sunday in the Mahoning Valley.

There’s a slight chance of snow Saturday though no accumulation is expected with a high near 40 degrees, said Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, starting about 11 a.m., the snow will start to fall, she said.

The weather service is forecasting about 1 to 2 inches to fall during the day and another inch overnight, Campbell said.

There’s the possibility of another inch or two of snow if the low pressure shifts north, but she said it doesn’t look like that will happen.

The high Sunday is expected to be about 32 degrees with a low near 16.

It will be unseasonably cold heading into the work week with a high of only 22 degrees Monday and a low at night near 6. On Tuesday, the high is expected to only reach 17 degrees with a chance of snow showers and a low about 8 degrees.