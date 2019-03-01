newsmakers

Publicist: Luke Perry hospitalized and ‘under observation’

LOS ANGELES

“Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry has been hospitalized, his publicist said Thursday.

Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press that the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city’s fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry’s.

No reason for the hospitalization or any details on his condition were given.

Perry has played construction-company owner Fred Andrews for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

Born and raised in rural Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

Lady Gaga: Bradley Cooper duet was acting, not love

LOS ANGELES

It was acting, not love, when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang a duet Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards.

Gaga discussed the emotional performance of “Shallow” from their film “A Star Is Born” during an appearance Wednesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The duet led online posters to say the stars are in love.

The artist rolled her eyes and called social media “the toilet of the internet,” saying it has hurt pop culture.

Gaga said, “Yes, people saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

Gaga says it was a love song in a love story and they had “worked all week on that performance.”

She said, “I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

Martha Stewart partners with cannabis firm

No, you’re not smoking something. Martha Stewart is really joining the cannabis craze.

The domestic diva said Thursday she is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

First to come will be offerings for pets. Stewart didn’t specify what those products might be.

Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth sells marijuana, oils and other products for medical and recreational users.

Sully the service dog has new role helping wounded veterans

BETHESDA, Md.

Sully, the service dog who symbolized devotion lying by former President George H.W. Bush’s flag-draped casket, has a new mission.

The 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever this week joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s dog program to help wounded veterans. Sully offered his paw as he was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to “support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families.”

Sully received a new vest and is considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class.

Sully’s Instagram account posted he looks forward to continuing his mission “as my best friend wanted me to.”

