2019 annual Bishop’s Appeal announced this weekend

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George V. Murry of the Diocese of Youngstown is asking all Catholic households to join him by participating in the 2019 annual Bishop’s Appeal.

Bishop Murry has set the appeal goal to achieve 100 percent participation. He is asking all diocesan households to help the church continue its ministries.

The appeal will be announced in parishes Saturday and Sunday, with commitment weekend being celebrated March 9-10. The appeal will continue throughout the Lenten and Easter seasons, concluding on Pentecost Sunday, June 9.

There are three ways in which households can participate:

Making a financial gift.

Praying for the diocese and the appeal.

Volunteering in a parish or diocesan ministry.

The bishop also stated a financial need of $4.2 million to ensure that all ministries continue to be available. With this level of commitment to the appeal, more than 50,000 individuals throughout the six-county diocese will benefit from services and ministries, ranging from assistance with food, utilities and housing to faith formation, evangelization and social services, according to a diocesan news release.

The diocese encompasses Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.

The majority of funds directly benefit the services provided by Catholic Charities. For every dollar raised for charities through the appeal, an additional $2 is leveraged through grants, contracts and other revenue sources.

While the vast majority of dollars are donated by Catholic households, Catholic Charities serves all qualifying individuals, as resources allow, regardless of their religious affiliation.

For information, visit www.doy.org or contact Stephen Carattini, director for social concerns, at 330-744-8451.