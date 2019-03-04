Man who pleaded guilty in 4 slayings sentenced to death

IRONTON

A man who pleaded guilty in the deadly Ohio shootings of four relatives, including a young boy, has been sentenced to the death penalty.

A panel of three judges sentenced 24-year-old Arron Lawson on Thursday in the 2017 slayings near Ironton in southern Ohio’s Lawrence County.

Prosecutors say he killed his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather, and wounded her husband, after the cousin broke off an affair with Lawson.

Lawson pleaded guilty last week to 13 counts including aggravated murder. He apologized in court this week and told the judges he knew he did wrong, but asked to be spared the death penalty.

Defense attorney Kirk McVay had argued Lawson was abused and neglected as a child.

There was no answer to calls to McVay’s office.

Man charged in deputy slaying waives right to speedy trial

BATAVIA

A man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio deputy sheriff and attempting to kill others during a standoff has waived his right to a speedy trial to allow his lawyers time to prepare his defense.

A judge at 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn’s pretrial hearing Thursday in Clermont County also approved a motion by Winn’s attorneys that Winn be allowed to wear civilian clothes in court to avoid prejudicial pretrial publicity.

Winn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting this month in the county just east of Cincinnati.

Prosecutors say Winn faked killing himself during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment where he shot through a wall at deputy sheriffs, killing deputy Bill Brewer and wounding another deputy.

