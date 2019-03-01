Man beaten on South Side, gun stolen
YOUNGSTOWN — A man told police he was jumped by three other men just before 1 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 3600 block of Sheridan Road on the South Side and they took a 9mm pistol he had in his waistband.
The victim told police the three men saw the gun and started beating him before taking it and running away.
The victim had several scratches on his face, reports said.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.