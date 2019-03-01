Man accused of rape in parks gets 30-year sentence

RAVENNA — The suspect connected with multiple park rapes pleaded guilty and was sentenced this morning in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn Wendling, 37, of Hillsville, Pa., pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Wendling was arrested Sept. 7 in Poland after being identified using DNA testing.