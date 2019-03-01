Happy Birthday Ohio: State celebrates 216th birthday

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is another year older with the celebration of its 216th birthday.

Festivities to celebrate the state’s Friday birthday will continue at the Ohio Statehouse through Monday. The celebration to mark Statehood Day includes an exhibit of portraits of Arthur St. Clair, the first governor of the Northwest Territory, and Thomas Worthington, the sixth governor of Ohio.

St. Clair opposed statehood, while Worthington was a strong proponent. Ohio was founded March 1, 1803.

The Statehouse also is providing viewings of the Ohio History Connection film “The Debate Over Statehood.”