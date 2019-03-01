Family escapes fire

NILES

A family of nine escaped a 6:35 a.m. fire in the basement of a house at 833 Robbins Ave. without injury Thursday.

The family was out of the house by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the basement, but there was also smoke damage throughout the home, the Niles Fire Department said – noting one of two children in the basement admitted starting the fire with a lighter.

Guns stolen

YOUNGSTOWN

A shotgun, rifle and semiautomatic rifle were taken Tuesday from a home in the 100 block of North Belle Vista Avenue.

Police were called there about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday by the homeowner, who said when he returned home he found glass in a door broken and the door to his bedroom, which had a padlock on it, kicked in. Reports said the victim said he thinks he knows who took the guns.

Fire ruled arson

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire investigators said a blaze about 5:35 a.m. Thursday at an empty 3216 South Ave. store is arson.

Reports said firefighters found a blaze inside near the drive-through window. The fire started by someone throwing something through the window, reports said.

Damage is listed at $5,000. There were no injuries. The store is empty but was in the process of being remodeled.

Woman injured by boyfriend, YPD says

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a West Side woman had her head shoved in a toilet by her boyfriend Wednesday evening – so hard the toilet broke into pieces.

Officers were called to the woman’s home about 7:55 p.m. on North Schenley Avenue, where she said they began arguing after he became upset the victim did not go to the store.

The man beat the woman and pinned her to the ground in front of her 4-year-old daughter, reports said. The woman was sick and went upstairs to use the toilet, and while she was leaning over it, the man grabbed her head and shoved it inside, reports said. The man ran away before police arrived.

