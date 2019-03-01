Executives shuffled at GM

Staff report

DETROIT

General Motors Co. announced Thursday that Alan S. Batey, executive vice president and president, North America, will retire after 40 years with the company.

Barry Engle, currently executive vice president and president, GM International, will succeed Batey and also will maintain his current responsibilities for GM’s operations in South America, the company said in a release.

Engle will take on the new position of executive vice president and president, the Americas, effective April 1 and will report to GM CEO Mary Barra.

Julian Blissett, currently executive vice president in China, was named senior vice president, International Operations.

In other GM news, Alicia Boler Davis, executive vice president of global manufacturing, left GM to join Amazon. Davis will be replaced by Gerald Johnson, who is currently vice president of North American manufacturing and labor relations.