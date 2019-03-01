Death ruled accidental

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County Coroner’s Office report released this week ruled the death of Allan Harly, 57, in a fire at his 632 St. Louis Ave. home, accidental.

The report said Harly died of smoke inhalation at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was taken after the fire started.

Fire investigators said the fire started in the kitchen after Harly was trying to cook. The cause of the fire also was ruled accidental.

Deputy confiscates gun

YOUNGSTOWN

An off-duty Mahoning County deputy sheriff confiscated a stolen handgun from a 15-year-old, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The deputy was at Kicks Lounge clothing store along Market Street in February when he met a boy he had previously coached in youth football. He also noticed a handgun in the boy’s pocket. It was loaded with several rounds, according to the report. The boy later claimed the handgun belonged to his cousin.

After speaking with the boy’s relatives, the deputy learned the boy had run away, was not attending school and had pointed a gun at his brother just days before.

A probation officer from the county juvenile justice center said there is a warrant for the boy after he ran away from the Daybreak Youth Crisis Center.

The officer, who completed the report nine days after the incident, filed a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property against the boy.

MCCTC threats

CANFIELD

Police have arrested Anthony J. Kaczmark, 18, who is accused of making threatening phone calls to the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center on Wednesday.

According to police, Kaczmark called MCCTC, threatening gun violence and the presence of a bomb in a backpack.

After these threats were made, MCCTC was placed on lockdown, and officers from several departments responded. According to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Kaczmark was taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center and held on a $25,000 bond.

Kaczmark is facing a charge of making false alarms, a third-degree felony.

Boardman house fire

BOARDMAN

Boardman fire department responded to a fire at 4584 South Ave. at 5:11 a.m. Thursday that started in the breezeway of the home, fire Chief Mark Pitzer said.

The fire had spread to the home and the garage. The operation was made difficult by the fact that the occupant appeared to be a hoarder, Pitzer said.

“There were no injuries to the occupant or firefighters. We rescued two or three cats out of the house as well,” said Pitzer.

Canfield, Youngstown and Poland fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze. Firefighters left the scene about 10:30 a.m., Pitzer said.

The cause is still being investigated.

I.A.A.F. to host dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Professional Firefighters I.A.A.F. Local 312 will have its 32nd Annual Retirement and Awards Dinner today at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall, 343 Via Mount Carmel.

Former Chief and Battalion Chief John O’Neill Jr. will be honored after retiring last year with 33 years of service, as will Capt. Mike German, who retired after 36 years of service.

Being honored for 25 years of service are current Chief Barry Finley and captains Tracey Wright, Dave Cook and Perry Harrison. Also being honored is a city fire crew that rescued a firefighter in distress last March.

Social begins at 6 p.m. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., and opening ceremonies are at 8.

Mathews board to meet

VIENNA

Mathews school board has called a special meeting to consider an amendment to the school calendar and contractual and other relationships with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at the board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road.

The board stated that there will be no public participation at this special meeting.

Husted representatives

HOWLAND

Representatives for Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will have office hours from 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 27 at the Howland library, 9095 E. Market St. The representatives are available to talk about programs under the lieutenant governor’s authority, including the Common Sense Initiative, the Office of Workforce Transformation and InnovateOhio.