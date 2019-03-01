Dana school's trombone recital postponed
YOUNGSTOWN — The Dana School of Music’s trombone studio recital, previously scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday and which was included in a printed calendar of events at Youngstown State University, has been rescheduled to 3 p.m. March 24 in Bliss Recital Hall, which is on the lower level of Bliss Hall, on the YSU campus.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.