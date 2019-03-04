Cohen increases cooperation in bid to stem prison sentence

NEW YORK

With prison looming, Michael Cohen now says he’s in “constant contact” with federal prosecutors in New York, providing them with information in an attempt to get his sentence reduced.

That would be a big turnaround from three months ago, when prosecutors told a judge that President Donald Trump’s estranged ex-lawyer deserved hardly any credit for the information he’d given law enforcement.

Back then, prosecutors said Cohen was exaggerating his helpfulness while keeping his mouth shut about some subjects.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment, but it has already revealed in court filings that it has an ongoing investigation into potential campaign finance violations.

It also has subpoenaed the committee that raised $107 million to stage Trump’s inaugural events.