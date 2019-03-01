Man indicted in six robberies

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Marion Avenue man is indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury in six robberies.

Michael Cole, 23, is charged with six counts of aggravated robbery, six counts of robbery and six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm for a series of robberies in January.

Among the places robbed was an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station in Struthers and another gas station in Boardman.

U.S. marshals arrested Cole on Feb. 7 on the West Side on a warrant for the Boardman robbery. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Cole is barred from having a firearm for a March 2014 conviction in common pleas court for robbery.

Others indicted Thursday by the grand jury:

Mark Colpetro, 37, Chicago Avenue; Kayjuan Colpetro, 39, Oil City, Pa.; Antuan Yates, 40, Columbus; and Sabrina Maxwell, 19, Willis Avenue, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin with forfeiture specification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin with a forfeiture specification and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Larenz Rhodes, 18, Mahoning County Justice Center, burglary and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Christopher Hill, 37, Norwood Avenue, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Jalazia Green, 22, Elm Street, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specifications, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Nicholas Sammartino, 20, Basinger Road, North Lima; Brandi Carnahan, 19, Shields Road; and Donte Spayde, 20, Mahoning County Justice Center, aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault.

Trayshaun Thomas, 23, Kenneth Street, assault, obstructing official business, petty theft and two counts of criminal damaging or endangering.

William Stanley, 45, Bentwood Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Brandon Mosier, 27, Willis Avenue, failure to verify address.

Darneise Coggins, 36, Fifth Avenue, possession of cocaine.

David Patterson, 36, Lois Court, escape.

Keshia Macklin, 29, Compass West, and Ivery Reed, 26, West Judson Avenue, illegal use of supplemental assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits.