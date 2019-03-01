births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Kera Bentley and James Reed, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 27.
Alante’ Jones and Zachary Lamping, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 27.
Shakeyla Parnell Mann and Andrew Scott, Warren, boy, Feb. 27.
Kathleen Glenn and Robert Cochran, Lisbon, boy, Feb. 27.
Neale and Amanda Booth, Canfield, girl, Feb. 27.
Cody and Alycia Wyatt, New Middletown, boy, Feb. 27.
Sarah Barbato and Clayton Beatty, Girard, boy, Feb. 27.
David and Vanessa Garland, Hubbard, boy, Feb. 27.
David and Anna Whorten, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 27.
Kaylyn Pontuti, Columbiana, boy, Feb. 27.
St. JOSEPH WARREN hospital
Dana Danadic and Terry Gearhart, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 25.
Anna Horvath and Joseph Markle, Girard, girl, Feb. 25.
Ashantia Murray and Tydale Traylor, Warren, boy, Feb. 25.
Rebecca Samaco and Andrew McClung, Warren, boy, Feb. 25.
David Jr. and Maricel Provitt, Warren, girl, Feb. 26.
Mark and Brittney Monteforte, McDonald, boy, Feb. 26.
