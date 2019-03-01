Animal Charity looking for owners of abused dogs

YOUNGSTOWN — Animal Charity is seeking the owners of three starving dogs that were rescued Thursday from a house on Kenmore Avenue on the South Side.

Mary Louk, Animal Charity board president, said one of the dogs got loose from the house and was picked up by a Mahoning County dog warden.

The underweight dog had tags, so humane agents went to the location listed on the tag and found the other two dogs. One of them collapsed when agents came to the house.

Louk said they are unsure of who the owners are.

Two of the dogs are gray female pitbull terriers, and one is a brown and white male pitbull terrier.

If you have information, call Louk at 330-788-1064.