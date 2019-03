YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School District high school juniors will see their college readiness tested Wednesday when they take the SAT.



To ensure the best testing environment, freshmen and sophomores will not have school that day. Seniors who regularly attend Choffin Career and Technical Center for a half-day will spend the full day at Choffin March 6. Senior students who do not attend Choffin will remain at their home schools March 6.

“We’re trying to ensure that 11th graders have an optimum testing environment,” said Timothy S. Filipovich, the school district’s chief of accountability and assessment. “They’ll have the school virtually to themselves.”

Ohio and federal law require that all high school juniors be assessed with a college admissions test. The city school district uses the SAT, which aligns with the PSAT taken by students in grades eight through 11 and links with Khan Academy to provide students with practice test opportunities.

Juniors at all city high schools will begin the paper and pencil SAT immediately after breakfast March 6. The test is expected to take up to four hours after which the 11th-graders will return to their regular school schedules.

CEO Krish Mohip stressed the importance of the SAT which is accepted at all U.S. colleges.

“We want to take every possible step and consideration to help students to do their best,” he said.

The SAT covers math, English, reading and science. Students aren’t permitted to bring smartphones or other electronic devices into testing sessions. Approved calculators are permitted during the math portion of the test.

The test measures what students are learning in high school and what they need to know to succeed in college and careers. By juniors taking the test during a designated school day, it ensures they all have access to complete this important step.

The SAT also comes with a free personalized study plan through Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy. Learn more at satpractice.org.

Students are encouraged to get sufficient sleep the night before to maximize their performance on the test.