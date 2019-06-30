Trump defends decision to meet Kim today

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to stage an historic meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone that separates the North and South, insisting that much progress has been made under his watch.

Trump is nonetheless downplaying the significance of the visit planned for later today, saying, "It's just a step."

He says: "It might be an important step but it might not."

Trump was asked during a news conference in Seoul about criticism that he is rewarding Kim with a photo-op, even as North Korea continues to test short-range missiles and refuses to give up its nuclear efforts.

Trump says the countries have nonetheless "made tremendous strides" and says it's "insulting" to even compare where things stand now versus the situation two-and-a-half-years ago before he took office.