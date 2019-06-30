MILESTONES

AWARDS

Fairhaven teacher wins state award

Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities announced that Carol Kirsch has been named as a recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award.

The Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award recognizes those who have made extraordinary contributions to the education of students with disabilities.

It is presented to one educator from each of Ohio’s 16 State Support Team regions.

Kirsch is an adaptive physical-education teacher at Fairhaven School in Niles. One of her contributions to the school has been her help with expanding the Special Olympics program by creating a Junior Olympics program to get preschool students engaged and help them gain valuable skills.

Kirsch will be honored as Teacher of the Year at the Weathersfield Township trustees meeting July 9.

LAWYERS

New Castle man earns juris doctorate

Ryan Kaufman of New Castle, Pa., has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, where he earned his juris doctor in law degree.

GRADUATIONS

These students were recently awarded bachelor’s degrees unless otherwise noted:

Moody Theological Seminary, Chicago: Enosha Simmons, formerly of Youngstown, master’s degree in intercultural and urban studies.

