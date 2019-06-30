LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS


June 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS

First National Bank was recognized as a “Top Workplace in Northeastern Ohio” for the fifth-consecutive year based on employee feedback given to independent research firm Energage. The results of the feedback were distributed by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Akron Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the Cleveland Plain Dealer for the fifth year in a row. The Top Workplaces honor is based entirely on employee feedback through a survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture such as alignment, connection and execution.

Staff/wire report

