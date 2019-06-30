It’s called a party with a purpose

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Pride Festival is a “party with a purpose,” said Anita Davis, Youngs-town’s 6th Ward councilwoman.

The purpose is to bring together diverse people and break down animosity, said Davis, a retired Youngstown police officer and one of the founders of the event along with Atty. Kim Akins, a Youngstown city prosecutor, and Carlos Rivera, a Youngstown police officer, and chairman of the 2019 event.

Despite dicey weather, the 11th edition of the festival Saturday had attracted an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 people by 5 p.m., officials said. The festival kicked off with a parade at noon and ended at 9 p.m.

“We have a lot of people here from all walks of life,” said Davis.

“I love seeing people here with their kids,” said Paige Hoffman, 24, of Cleveland, who was at her first pride event with friends Ashley and Liz Cligrow, 28 and 31, both of Hubbard.

“The diversity of the people here is awesome,” said Ashley.

Rebecca Cevetto, one of the winners of the karaoke contest, who said she is “straight,” came with family members to the Pride Festival “because it’s a fun experience and to see other parts of the culture.”

Cevetto, of Niles, a 2019 graduate of Howland High School, plans to study biology at Bowling Green University.

Rivera thanked Christian Rhineheart, owner of the Rhine Haus Bier Hall and Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, both on Phelps Street, for providing tents and electricity.

“The festival is all about love. Everyone is welcome. We don’t tell anyone what to do. Don’t tell us what to do,” said Rivera.

Organizers of the event, credited Youngstown Pride with helping to create a sense of support and self-confidence in the community. Committee members say that the Mahoning Valley has a “decent amount” of LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, asexual) residents.